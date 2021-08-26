Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Down 1.6%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.52. 27,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 194,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $528.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

