Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 81,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 73,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

