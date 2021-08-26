Cormark Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS.
RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.
Shares of RY traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$132.52. 1,034,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$188.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
