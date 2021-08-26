Cormark Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

Shares of RY traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$132.52. 1,034,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$188.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

