Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Corning by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 836,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,216,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

