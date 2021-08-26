Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Cap of $63.95 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $63.95 million and $9.56 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.36 or 0.99614421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01032823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.58 or 0.06442094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

