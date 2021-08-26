Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Tops $9.56 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Covesting has a market cap of $9.56 million and $308,410.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.40 or 0.00761718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00097662 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

