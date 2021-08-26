Cowen Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.74.
Shares of CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
