Cowen Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.74.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

