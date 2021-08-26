CPChain Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $120,632.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.46 or 0.00484827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003546 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01127021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

