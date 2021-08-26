Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $105.05 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $170.42 or 0.00363848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

