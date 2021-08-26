Creative Planning Acquires 4,854,480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Creative Planning owned 1.04% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $883,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. 10,139,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

