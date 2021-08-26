Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $53,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,439,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,991. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

