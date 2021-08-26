Creative Planning Buys 406,066 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 9.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $579,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 868,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,888. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83.

