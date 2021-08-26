Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $114,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,013,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $375.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

