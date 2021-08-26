Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.64% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $60,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,026,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 87,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,624. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

