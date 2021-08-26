Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,531,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.0% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 4.81% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,237,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 225.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 4,689,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.