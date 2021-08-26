Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,904 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $74,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,342,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.