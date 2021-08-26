Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Gold Trust worth $82,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. 7,251,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

