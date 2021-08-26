Creative Planning Has $122.96 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,524 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 11.83% of Global X MLP ETF worth $122,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 311,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,024 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 86,727 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,214,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 173,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.