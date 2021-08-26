Creative Planning Has $242.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,016 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $242,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.27. 1,181,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.