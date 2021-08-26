Creative Planning Has $47.39 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,202 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.63. 3,195,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

