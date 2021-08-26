Creative Planning Has $84.53 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46,791 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $84,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 128,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its position in The Home Depot by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 25,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $321.48. 2,947,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.16. The company has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.