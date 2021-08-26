Creative Planning Has $886.99 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.81% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $886,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.