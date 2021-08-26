Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

