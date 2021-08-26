Creative Planning Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708,955 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 3.42% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $198,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 337,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 1,658,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,842. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

