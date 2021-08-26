Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,092,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,470 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 5.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $496,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,247. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

