Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,736,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 8.36% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 67,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.52. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.