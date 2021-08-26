Creative Planning Purchases 188,452 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 2.33% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $317,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

