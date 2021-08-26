Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,623,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,502,000. Creative Planning owned about 1.37% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,472,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,585,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000.

DFUS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 77,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,658. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86.

