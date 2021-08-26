Creative Planning Raises Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Creative Planning grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 3,124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109,314 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.42% of Roblox worth $195,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,923 shares of company stock valued at $64,315,748.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

