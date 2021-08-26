Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,634 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $96,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $287.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

