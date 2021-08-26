Creative Planning Sells 12,852 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.36% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $59,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.55. 416,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

