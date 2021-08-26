Creative Planning Sells 28,862 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creative Planning decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,862 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $50,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $49,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.50. 8,299,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

