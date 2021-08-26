Creative Planning Sells 337,232 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,534,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,232 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.37% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $376,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 1,743,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

