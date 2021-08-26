Creative Planning Sells 37,063 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,063 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,274,065. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

