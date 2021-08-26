Creative Planning Sells 77,417 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,417 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 32.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $217,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

