Creative Planning Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,917,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,915,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 5.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $141,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,226,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,765,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,510,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,555,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,385. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22.

