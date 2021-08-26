Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,960 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $83,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $162.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.