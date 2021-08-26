Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 86.7% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 34.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $577.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $586.81. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

