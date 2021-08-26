Credit Suisse Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$106.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.50.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$100.42. The stock has a market cap of C$33.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.87.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

