Credit Suisse Group Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$106.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

NTIOF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. 3,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

