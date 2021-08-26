Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 2,156.7% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,429. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62.

