Critical Review: Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Suburban Propane Partners and Aiadvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 7.86% 23.13% 4.70% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Aiadvertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.11 billion 0.86 $60.76 million $0.97 15.62 Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.71 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Aiadvertising on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining. It also used in residential and commercial applications, industrial applications and agriculture. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment refers to the marketing and distribution of fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel and gasoline primarily to the northeast region of the United States. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment pertains to the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity among residential and small commercial customers. The All Other segment include the sale, installation and service of whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters to the customer who uses propane, fuel oil, natural gas and electricity businesses. The company was founded by Mark Anton in 1928 and is headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

