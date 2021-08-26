CROAT Market Capitalization Achieves $208,458.01 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $208,458.01 and $62.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,874,375 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.