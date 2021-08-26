Crown Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $1,302.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $609.33 or 0.01284225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00332580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00164315 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,893,042 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.