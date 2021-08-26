Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001481 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00078537 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.43 or 0.01371309 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

