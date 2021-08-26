Cryptocean (CRON) Market Capitalization Tops $20.26 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00005267 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and $391,864.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4,800.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.00989176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.43 or 0.00757426 BTC.

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars.

