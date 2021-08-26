Cryptocean Tops 24-Hour Volume of $276,112.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and $276,112.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00005254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00745138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097847 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

