CS Disco (LAW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAW opened at $53.45 on Thursday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

