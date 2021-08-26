CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.98

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 7887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 489,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,508,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

