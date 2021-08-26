CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUBXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 12,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,577. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

